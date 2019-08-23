Obamas Buying $15-Million Martha's Vineyard Estate

According to TMZ, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have agreed to purchase a massive Martha’s Vineyard estate.

The former president and first lady had been renting the 6,892-square-foot home on a 29-acre beachfront plot this summer. But apparently they were so taken with the seven-bedroom, 8½-bathroom spread, that they made an offer to buy it. It was most recently on the market with an asking price of $14.85-million. Word is that the Obamas will be paying less.

In addition to the main house, which includes a living room with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room with giant windows, as well as a master suite with another fireplace and private sun deck, there’s a pool with another fireplace, and, of course, a private beach complete with its own boathouse. Click here to see pictures of the estate.

The property which was previously occupied by Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, was originally put on the market in 2015 for $22.5-million.