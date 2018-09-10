Olivia Newton-John Fighting Cancer...Again

In a few weeks, the star of the 1978 movie musical Grease, Olivia Newton-John, will turn 70! But on the Australian news magazine Sunday Night, the singer-actress revealed she is battling cancer, for a third time!

First diagnosed in 1992 with breast cancer, she had it treated and prevailed. She discovered in 2013 after a minor car accident, that the disease had returned. That time she said she decided to keep it to herself.

Now doctors have discovered another tumor, this time at the base of her spine. The singer added that she has already undergone radiation therapy, and is pursuing other remedies including medical marijuana. Her husband, John Easterling, grows the medicine on the couple's ranch in California.

Newton-John is doing her best to stay optimistic, "I believe I will win over it, and that's my goal." She beat it before and is determined to do it again.