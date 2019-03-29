Olivia Newton-John Owes Her Success To Dead People

In her new book, Don't Stop Believin', Olivia-Newton John has revealed who she believes is helping her career; John Denver and Karen Carpenter. She claims her late famous pals hover around her while she's performing and act as her spirit guides to ensure she always gives her audiences her best. She says, "I often feel as if they hover around me when I perform. They are my spirit guides who I ask to support me before every show and they keep me strong."

The musician also claims that the spirits of her late parents and sister as well as that of a friend's daughter who passed away as a child have all been "with me" since they crossed over to the 'other side.'

Newton-John says she had a difficult time when she heard the news on the radio in 1983 that Carpenter had died from hearrt failure caused by anorexia. The two were supposed to get together the following day.