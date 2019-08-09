One Million Free Snickers If Halloween Gets Moved

The candy companies must be anticipating a lot more of their products will be sold if Halloween were always on Saturday. A petition has been circulating urging congress to move Halloween permanently to the last Saturday of October, regardless of what day of the week the 31st lands on. The petition was started by the Halloween & Costume Association (HCA), citing safety concerns about nighttime trick-or-treating activities. The hope is the change of date would allow for celebrations all day, therefore reducing Halloween-related injuries.

In a statement, Josh Olken, Brand Director for Snickers, said, “Snickers is all in on celebrating Halloween to the fullest, so if the Federal Government wants to make this thing official, we’re offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats.” Skittles chimed in, in favor of the date change, as did M&M's, calling an annual Saturday Halloween the way "it should be." Although it should be noted all three candies are owned by the Mars Corporation.

The petition needed 100,000 signatures to be brought to the White House for review, and it currently has over 124,000 signatures. Whether or not the federal government will actually change the date of Halloween is debatable.