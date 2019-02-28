One State Is Making It Harder For Students To Receive A Failing Grade

A bill proposed in the North Carolina legislature would change the grading system to a 15-point scale instead of the current 10-point system, which is commonly used in most states. That means, an "F" or failing grade would drop from 60-percent correct, to 40-percent. Under the new scale system, an "A" would be 100 to 85-percent, a "B" would be 84 to 70-percent, a "C" would be 69 to 55-percent, and a "D" would be 54-percent to 40-percent.

If it passes, the law will go into effect beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.