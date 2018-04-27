Only The Mustang Remains

Ford Motor Company announced this week that it would no longer produce sedans for sale in North America. There was an exception; the Mustang! The Focus Crossover will also be spared. Other than that, the focus (pun intended) will be solely on trucks and SUVs.

CEO Jim Hackett said the reasoning was because of declining sales and profitability. "We're starting to understand what we need to do and making clear decisions there," he said. Combined with other cost-cutting moves and improved efficiency in production, the company estimates a savings of $25.5 billion by 2022.

No decision has been made yet about employee layoffs, however they haven't ruled that out.

Ford also plans improvements to their operations in Europe and South America.