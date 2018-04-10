(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Only One U.S. Airline Makes List of 10 Best in the World

April 10, 2018
Chuck Taylor
Trip Advisor ranked the airlines and came up with the 10 best in the world. Using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide, over a 12-month period, only one U.S. airline made the top 10: Southwest Airlines, which came in at #6.

 

Here's the top 10:

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Air New Zealand
  3. Emirates
  4. Japan Airlines
  5. EVA Air
  6. Southwest Airlines
  7. Jet2.com
  8. Qatar Airways
  9. Azul
  10. Korean Air

 

