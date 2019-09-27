Oregon Company To Fund Psychedelic Mushroom Study

An organic soap company in Oregon is donating $150,000 to study the impact of psychedelic mushrooms on depression and other mental disorders. Dr. Bronner's CEO David Bronner made the announcement in Portland last week.

He donated the money to The Oregon Psilocybin Service Initiative, a group that is working on a ballot initiative for the legalization of mushroom-assisted therapy. If successful, residents will have the ability to vote on the measure in the November 2020 election. They'll need to obtain 112,020 signatures by July 2, 2020 for that to happen.

Denver was the first municipality in the United States to decriminalize possession of psychedelic mushrooms. Meanwhile, at Johns Hopkins University, a $17-million psychedelic research facility will soon be opening. Researchers there will be studying psychedelic substances and their effect on the human brain. They'll be seeking possible treatments for mental health issues like addiction, depression, PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, eating disorders and a variety of other conditions.