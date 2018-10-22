Park In Tom Petty's Hometown Renamed In His Honor

A park in Gainsville, Florida a block away from where Tom Petty grew up, and where he, his friends, and siblings spent a lot of time during their youth will now bear his name.

A renaming of the former Northeast Park took place over the weekend. Hundreds of members of the Tom Petty Fan Club were in attendance at the ceremony, as were a number of Tom's family members. Among them his brother Bruce who said, “My brother and I grew up in this park. We played as kids. My cousin reminded me the other day of my remark that it was a sanctuary, and it really was. It was a place for us to escape and be kids and have fun.”

Tom's daughter Adria was also on hand. Even though she grew up in Los Angeles, she has a fondness for northern Florida. “Gainesville is an extraordinary place and if you listen to my dad’s music here, it has a different meaning."

Other events around the area over the weekend celebrated the Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer's birthday. Petty would've turned 68 on October 20th.