Patriots' Victory Parade Set For Tuesday

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the champions' parade for the New England Patriots will be held in Boston on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

The parade will follow the same route as it did in 2017 after the Patriots won their last Super Bowl. The parade will start at the Hynes Convention Center, then head down Boylston Street past the Public Garden and Boston Common to Tremont Street. Then the parade will turn left and head up Tremont, opposite the flow of traffic, and make a final turn onto Cambridge Street. It will come to an end on Cambridge Street in front of City Hall.

The weather should be great, with the temperature expected to be around 60 degrees, and no threat of rain. But it won't be much fun if your car gets towed. Officials are encouraging people to take public transportation. Also, any cars left parked in restricted areas starting at 6:00 in the morning. Many roads will be closed beginning at 9:00.

