Paul Simon Announces Location Of His Final Concert

When Paul Simon announced his farewell tour back in February, with the final show being at an "undisclosed location" in New York City, many assumed that final stop would be in Central Park, where he and Art Garfunkel performed together in the early 80's.

Those people got it partially correct. It was just announced that Simon's final show will be in a New York park, but not Central. He will perform his last concert at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. That show on September 22nd will take place near where he grew up. In a statement, Simon said, "It seems more like fate than coincidence that I should do the final show on this final tour at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. I could have ridden my bike from home to the park in about 20 minutes, when I was a kid. But this is less a goodbye than a farewell. Thank you all for the ride, I had a great time."

Tickets for the performance go on sale June 29th at 10:00 a.m. However, the American Express Cardholder pre-sale will go from 10:00 a.m. on June 25th through 10:00 a.m. on June 28th. Click here for the details.