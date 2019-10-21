Payback For Non-Smokers

For every employee that's watched their co-workers cut out of work for 10 minutes to go have a smoke, and thought it was unfair that they continued to do their job without a break and see no retribution for it, one company is changing that. Piala, Inc., a marketing company based in Tokyo, is giving it's non-smoking workers an extra 6 days off per year to offset the frequent smoke breaks their puffing counterparts took each day.

Takao Asuka, the CEO of Piala, Inc. said, “I hope to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives rather than penalties or coercion.” The change came after non-smokers were complaining that they were actually doing more work than the smokers.

Since the new policy went into effect, 25% of the employees have taken advantage of the extra time off. Meanwhile 4 have given up the habit.