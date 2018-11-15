Petition Encouraging Maroon 5 To Drop Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Gains Momentum

A petition featured on the website change.org has garnered over 40,000 signatures of folks demanding that Maroon 5 drop out of their scheduled halftime performance at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta in February.

The reason for this petition has nothing to do with Maroon 5 or their music, but because of the NFL's policy on requiring players to stand during the National Anthem. The petition states, "Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL. Join me in asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show."

Rihanna reportedly declined the offer to perform originally, as a show of support for show to Colin Kaepernick. He's the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has been unable to find a team to sign him since he began taking a knee during the National Anthem as a protest against racial injustice. This petition seeks to encourage that Maroon 5 do the same.