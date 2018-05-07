Phil Collins To Tour North America For First Time In A Dozen Years

Although he announced his retirement from touring in 2002, Phil Collins, the singer, drummer, and former member of Genesis, has had a bit of a resurgence lately. Collins made a brief stint through Europe last year, one that was further delayed when he suffered a head injury, and now he'll be performing for 15 dates through the U.S. and Canada.

While Collins gave up the drums, passing that duty on to his 16-year-old son Nicholas, he'll still be ready to rock when he performs at TD Garden in Boston on October 9th, and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 14.

The tour named, Not Dead Yet, after his memoir by the same name is being called a "celebration" of his career. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 15th at 10:00am and can be purchased through ticketmaster by clicking here.