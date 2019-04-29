Philippines Threatens War With Canada If They Don't Take Out Their Trash

Chronic Plastics reportedly shipped 103 containers to the Phillipines holding 2,450 tons of trash between 2013 and 2014. While they were labeled as recyclable plastics, inspectors found that they were not recyclable; in other words, garbage. Officials there also claim the Canadian company shipped the cargo without the proper import clearances. Five years later, most of those containers remain docked at the port in Manila, awaiting further instructions.

According to CNN Phillipines, Phillipine President Rodrigo Duterte is now demanding that Canada come get their trash, or he will declare war on them. "I'll give a warning to Canada that they better pull that [trash] out (or) we'll declare war against them, we can handle them anyway." He also threatened to dump the trash in front of the Canadian Embassy himself.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country was “very much engaged in finding a solution.”