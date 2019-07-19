Places To Cool Off This Weekend

Dangerous heat this weekend means you'll want to find someplace to stay cool. If you don't have air conditioning at home, you may seek relief at the movies, or mall, or restaurants. But that's only good for a few hours. You may still need to cool off after the movie gets out, and in that case, you'll need to know where to go.

From Avon to Wallingford, towns around Connecticut have set up cooling centers where people can go to get out of the heat. You can call 2-1-1 to find a location near you. Or, to see a list of towns that are providing a place to cool off, click here.