Plan To Prevent Festival Gathering Really Stinks

Tens of thousands of people gather annually in Central Park in Lund, Sweden for the Walpurgis Night celebration on the final night of April. Under the current pandemic, not something city officials wanted to happen. Since Sweden did not impose a lockdown on its citizens like many other countries did, the concern was that folks would show up anyway to dance, play music and light bonfires for the annual celebration. So they came up with a plan to prevent that. The city trucked in loads of chicken manure and used leaf blowers to spread it around the park. The stench alone would be sure to keep people away. It worked!

The chairman of the local council’s environment committee, Gustav Lundblad warned local residents, “I am not a fertilizer expert, but as I understand it, it is clear that it might smell a bit outside the park as well. These are chicken droppings, after all. I cannot guarantee that the rest of the city will be odorless."