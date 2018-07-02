Planters Cheez Balls Are Back

If you've missed the crunchy goodness that can only be obtained through popping a delicious Cheez Ball into your mouth, you're in luck! Planters has brought back their Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for at least the summer!

The cylindrical blue tins were pulled from store shelves in 2006. But apparently, any similar product wasn't good enough for Planters fans. “We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet said in a statement. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love.”

While the products are set to return to stores this month, just how long they'll be available is an uncertainty. The company is only saying that they'll be around "for a limited time."