P!nk Donates $500,000 To Australia's Fire Services

P!nk took to Twitter last weekend to announce that she was pledging to donate $500,000 to help combat the wildfires in Australia. The 40-year-old singer tweeted, "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires." She also encouraged her fans and friends to help out as well, by including several links where others can make donations. Many people commented about what a great gesture and generous thing she is doing.

More than 100 fires are still raging out of control in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, with temperatures soaring well over 120-degrees F. The death toll has risen to 23, with thousands forced to flee their homes. Police say that since the beginning of November, two dozen people have been charged for allegedly lighting fires intentionally, as officers continue to investigate the role that arson has played in the devastation. Starting a wildfire can result in a jail sentence of up to 21 years.