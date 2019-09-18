P!nk To Receive Touring Award

When P!nk wrapped up her mega-successful Beautiful Trauma tour this year, she completed the 10th biggest tour of all-time. The tour raked in nearly $400-million dollars, selling 3-million tickets, and was the biggest grossing tour by a solo female artist in over a decade. And now she's being rewarded even further for that accomplishment.

Billboard announced that the singer/songwriter will accept the Legend of Live award at this year’s Billboard Live Music Summit & Awards, November 5-6th, in Beverly Hills, California.

P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, will join a wide array of other artists who have received this honor. In 2006 it was picked up by Elton John, followed by The Allman Brothers, Ozzy Osbourne, Rush, Journey, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie and Bon Jovi, and most recently it was given to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017 and last year the Legend of Live was handed to John Mayer.