P!nk's Beautiful Trauma Tour One For The Record Books

Last night (8/19/19) P!nk wrapped up her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in Toronto. She played 156 shows since the trek began late in 2017, even before the album Beautiful Trauma was released. The album debuted at #1, and the demand for tickets to see the singer in concert meant shows kept getting added. But it's all over now. And the final numbers are impressive.

The tour grossed $397.3 million, selling over 3-million tickets. She played 46 shows in 38 different cities in the U.S. and Canada, earning $100 million from over 700,000 tickets. While it certainly is the biggest of P!nk’s career, it also ranks as the 10th highest-grossing tour in the history of concert income as tracked by Billboard Boxscore. It's also the second-highest grossing tour ever by a female artist and the biggest by a woman since Madonna raked in $408 million on her Sticky & Sweet Tour in 2008-09.