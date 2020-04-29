Post Malone Sets Record With 'Circles'

Post Malone has a huge hit on his hands with his song Circles. This week, the song notched is 34th week in the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart. He breaks the record he shared with himself, for his song with Swae Lee called Sunflower from the Spider-man: Into The Spiderverse Soundtrack which notched 33 weeks in the top 10. Shape of You by Ed Sheeran and Girls Like You by Maroon 5 also tallied 33 weeks in the top 10.

Circles has also accumulated 732-million streams in the U.S. alone, as well as 457,000 downloads.