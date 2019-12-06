Prepare For Christmas Now, So You Can Enjoy The Holiday

Here are some things you can start doing now, which will help take some of the stress out of your holidays, and actually allow you to enjoy some of the season.

Start a group chat and include everyone you're planning to spend time with for Christmas.

Delegate tasks.

Surface clean your home.

Pick the easiest recipe in your cookbook.

Wrap gifts as you buy them.

Eat, drink and be merry.

