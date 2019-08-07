August 7th is National Purple Heart Day, commemorating the day in 1782 in Newburgh, New York when General George Washington created the Badge for Military Merit, now known as the Purple Heart. Over the last century, an estimated 1.9 million Purple Hearts have been awarded to men and women wounded or killed in combat. Prior to 1944, the medal was awarded for service members' commendable actions.

Purple Heart Firsts:

Army General Douglas MacArthur received the first modern-day Purple Heart. Army Lt. Annie G. Fox received the Purple Heart during World War II for her actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

No one's sure who designed the original badge which symbolized the courage and devotion of the American Patriot. After Washington's 200th birthday, through the efforts of General Douglas MacArthur, the U.S. War Department created the Order of the Purple Heart. Today the medal bears a bust of George Washington and his coat of arms.