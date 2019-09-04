Queen With Adam Lambert And More To Play In Central Park

Queen with Adam Lambert will perform in New York's Central Park later this month. But they're not the only ones performing. Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys will also be taking the stage on the Great Lawn. The show is Saturday afternoon September 28th beginning at 2 p.m. The general admission tickets start at $12 each and go up into the thousands of dollars for the VIP experience. If you're interested in tickets, click here.

Other artists that are scheduled to perform for the Global Citizen Festival include Carole King, H.E.R., OneRepublic, and more. While the show is being billed as a "free" concert, there are some strings. In order to obtain free tickets, you have to “take a series of actions to create lasting change around the world.” To find out more, click here.