The Quest For A Killer Selfie Could Cost You Your Life

Since 2011, more than 250 people have died attempting to take a selfie. That's according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. Using data from news reports worldwide, the study found the average age of those killed in these vain attempts is 23, and more than 70 percent of the victims were male.

In 2011, only 3 deaths by selfie were reported, that number had increased to 93 in 2017. The highest number of incidents and selfie-deaths were reported in India, followed by Russia, then the United States. The top 3 causes of death were drowning, transportation, and falling.

Russia has gone so far as to put out a brochure warning people of the dangers of selfies. And in Mumbai, 16 areas have been declared "no selfie zones." While in Indonesia, officials are preparing a safe selfie spot for foreigners and tourists at Mt. Merapi.