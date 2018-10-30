Red Sox Champions' Parade Wednesday In Boston

Last Sunday, The Boston Red Sox became the first baseball team in the 21st century to win 4 championships. That calls for a parade! And the city will honor the team on Wednesday, October 31st.

The parade will begin at Fenway Park at 11:00am (rain or shine). From there it goes down Lansdowne Street, takes a right on Ipswich Street, and then a left on Boylston Street to Tremont Street (opposite the flow of traffic) at Boston Common. The parade will then head straight onto Cambridge Street and finish at New Sudbury Street. There will be no parking anywhere along the parade route.

To see a map of the parade route, click here. And for all the places you can't park, click here.

Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging people to take public transportation to the parade. And the weather should be great: Partly sunny in the 60s. There are expected to be anywhere from 500,000 to 1-million people in attendance. And while marijuana is now legal in Massachusetts, public use is still prohibited. And public alcohol consumption is not allowed either. You are encouraged to leave backpacks, coolers, strollers and any other large items at home.

If you want to see the parade, but don't feel like dealing with the crowd or driving to Boston, MLB Network plans to show the parade live.