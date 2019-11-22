Reduce Stress By Reducing Clutter

The holidays can be stressful enough, so if you want to lower your stress level, you need to get rid of the clutter. Psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter explains why:

Clutter serves as excessive visual, olfactory and tactile stimuli, causing our senses to work overtime by focusing on items that are unimportant in that moment.

Clutter can distract our minds away from what we are trying to focus on.

Messes make it more difficult for us to relax mentally, emotionally and physically.

Clutter signals to our brains that our work is not finished, keeping us from resting.

Anxiety can set in when viewing clutter as we’re not sure how much more effort it will take to eventually get it all cleaned up.

Clutter can make us feel guilty for not being “more organized,” and also embarrassed, especially when someone pays us an unexpected visit at home or at work.

Clutter inhibits creativity and productivity by draining valuable energy and focus away from our quiet times of reflection and problem solving.

Clutter can lead to frustration when we are unable to find items that we need quickly due to the mess.

So do yourself a favor before you start putting out those holiday decorations, and get organized. You'll feel better.