Retailers Having A Hard Time Finding Employees For The Holidays

One of the problems employers are discovering about the improved economy and record low unemployment, is there aren't enough people to work for the holiday season. That's good news for those who are, because employers are offering extra perks to entice those looking for seasonal employment.

The worker shortage has retailers offering higher wages, and even perks like paid time off to part-time employees to lure potential workers.

Macy’s announced plans to hire approximately 80,000 seasonal workers for its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores. They're also hiring for their call centers and distribution and online fulfillment facilities in anticipation of a strong holiday shopping season.