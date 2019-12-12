Retired Nurse Starts Hospice For Old Dogs

Nicola Coyle, a registered nurse in England, wanted to continue making a difference after she retired from nursing. She had been volunteering with animal rescue for years, so she applied a concept that allows elderly people to live out their final days in comfort and applied it to dogs. Coyle created Grey Muzzle Canine Hospice to take dogs, many of them that have had difficult lives, and given them a chance to enjoy the final days. Sometimes going for a walk on the beach, or just eating ice cream.

Coyle says most of the dogs have been overworked or abused. And once they're no longer useful, they are just dropped off at a shelter or abandoned. “It can be an utterly heartbreaking job,” she told a local newspaper. “But I just can’t bear the thought of them spending their final moments without the love they deserve.”

Grey Muzzle now has various locations, including Raleigh, N.C. To find out more, click here.