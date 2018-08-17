Sales Tax Free Week Starts Sunday

This Sunday (8/19) here in Connecticut, the annual suspension of the state's sales tax on clothing and footwear begins!

This will be the 18th year the state has eliminated the 6.35% sales tax on most clothing and shoes priced under $100. You can take advantage of this through Saturday, August 25th.

While it's estimated this will cost the state approximately $4.8 million in lost revenue this year, it's a big help for families preparing to send their kids back to school. Especially since many retailers use the opportunity of increased traffic this week to offer additional savings with a number of sales.

Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Scott Jackson calls the week, "an anticipated tradition in Connectciut."