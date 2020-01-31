Saturday Is National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day

Here's a national day I think most of us can get behind. Saturday, February 1, 2020 is National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day! So how does one celebrate such an observance? Eat ice cream for breakfast, obviously. Observed every year on the first Saturday in February, this idea originated in New York in the 1960's. As long as you consume a scoop or two, or three, of your favorite cold treat before Noon, you're good.

In a recent study in by professor Yoshihiko Koga at Kyorin University in Japan, people who ate ice cream for breakfast had quicker reaction times and were better able to process information, compared to those who did not have ice cream. Koga also found that the people who had ice cream first thing in the morning had an increase in high-frequency alpha waves, which are associated with higher levels of alertness and reduced mental irritation.

If you don't eat dairy you can still enjoy alternatives like cashew, almond, coconut, soy, avocado, or rice milk ice cream. Plus, it's a great source of thiamine, niacin, and vitamins A, B, C, D and E.