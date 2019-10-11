Saturday Is Old Farmer's Day!

You don't have to be old to celebrate Old Farmer's Day. But it doesn't hurt. My grandfather was a farmer. He helped run a dairy farm in Litchfield County and he and my grandmother grew and harvested tobacco, too. That was before my time, but I certainly heard a lot of great stories about those days, and I'm glad I did.

Agriculture and farming these days is largely mechanized and very scientific. Those developments would not have been possible without the wisdom and hard work of old farmers. This day was designed to give them thanks, to listen to them and to their stories, and to learn from them and their techniques.

Here are some ways you can celebrate: