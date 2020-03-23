Saving Elephants With The Sound Of Bees

Between 2010 and June of last year, over 70 elephants were struck and killed by trains in India. But officials there are turning to one of the pachyderms' greatest fears to save them, bees!

That's right, since elephants hate bees, officials in India have started playing the buzzing sound of swarms of bees near the most common places along the train tracks where elephants have been hit, in the vast forests of Assam state, home to nearly 6,000 elephants, 20 percent of the country's total population.

Indian Railways spokesperson, Pranav Jyoti Sharma said, "We were looking for means to stop the elephants from coming on to the tracks and our officers came up with this device."