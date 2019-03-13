The Secret To A Longer Life? More Coffee

That second cup of coffee each day could add years to your life. And a third cup, even more years! And on and on.

A study done by researchers from the U.S. National Cancer Institute and Northwestern University using data from the UK Biobank measured the mortality of a massive study group of over 500,000 subjects over a 10 year period. Researchers analyzed the number of cups of coffee subjects consumed on average each day, using non-coffee drinkers as a reference group. They also assigned something called a "hazard ratio" to illustrate how much of an effect they observed the variable of coffee drinking to have on the subjects health and lifespan.

The researchers concluded that coffee drinkers, regardless of how much coffee they drank, faced a 6%–14% lower chance of death. They call this a "hugely significant" figure. Perhaps most surprisingly, subjects who drank 8 plus cups of coffee a day reflected the most positive results. There was also a tolerance to caffeine factored into these results. The people least impacted by caffeine tended to drink more.

The other thing to consider is how you drink your coffee. We must be careful not to overindulge in the less healthy components of coffee like cream or sugars, and should also be mindful of our personal tolerance for caffeine. Nonetheless, now there's no reason to feel guilty about having another cup.