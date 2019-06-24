Shawn Mendes Writes Inspiring Message To His Fans

He's only 20 years old, so Shawn Mendes doesn't have to work too hard to remember life as a teenager. That may be why he felt so inclined to write a note to his fans to encourage them, and not let others get them down. Mendes posted the inspiring message on his Instagram account over the weekend. Here's what he wrote:

"I’m thinking about being in 9th grade right now. The day after I posted one of my first covers onto YouTube back in 2014.. at school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out 'sing for me Shawn sing for me!' In a way that made me feel absolutely horrible... made me feel like a joke, like what I was doing was just stupid & wrong. I was lucky though, I had the best friends & the best parents anyone could ask for... no matter what they would never let me stop doing what I LOVED to do just because someone ELSE thought it was stupid. It’s not joke to me. To make someone feel bad about doing what they love... every single person deserves to do what makes them feel alive. I’m writing this not only to the 15 year old kid who’s scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50 year old who may be doing the exact same thing. I know it’s not just that easy & I’m not asking you to change your world over night, BUT I want you to know that no matter how old you are, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from... you deserve to follow your heart. I'm here & I’m rooting for you."

Way to go, Shawn! If only we could have more of this.