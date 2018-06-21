Signs You're Being Overworked

The Melbourne Institute of Applied Economics and Social Research at the University of Melbourne studied the work habits of 3,500 women and 3,000 men in and then analyzed their abilities through a series of cognitive tests. The subjects were asked to:

Read words aloud

Recite lists of numbers backwards

Match letters and numbers in a specified amount of time

They then factored in the subjects' quality of life, economic well-being, family structures and employment. The researchers found that individuals who worked an average of 25 hours per week tended to perform the best. In fact, overall cognitive performance would rise until people hit the 25-hour mark, at which point test scores began dropping due to fatigue and stress.

So here are some signs you may be working too much:

Turning to alcohol or drugs to relax

Working long hours but having no productive results to show for it

You’re lacking sleep and feeling fatigued all day

Feelings of sadness or depression are starting to creep into your life

On top of long hours, you’re even working overtime

Your eyes are sore and your body’s aching

Relationships with your children, spouse, or friends seem to be falling apart

If you see yourself, or someone you care about exhibiting any of these signs, it may be time to take a vacation.