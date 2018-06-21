Signs You're Being Overworked
The Melbourne Institute of Applied Economics and Social Research at the University of Melbourne studied the work habits of 3,500 women and 3,000 men in and then analyzed their abilities through a series of cognitive tests. The subjects were asked to:
- Read words aloud
- Recite lists of numbers backwards
- Match letters and numbers in a specified amount of time
They then factored in the subjects' quality of life, economic well-being, family structures and employment. The researchers found that individuals who worked an average of 25 hours per week tended to perform the best. In fact, overall cognitive performance would rise until people hit the 25-hour mark, at which point test scores began dropping due to fatigue and stress.
So here are some signs you may be working too much:
- Turning to alcohol or drugs to relax
- Working long hours but having no productive results to show for it
- You’re lacking sleep and feeling fatigued all day
- Feelings of sadness or depression are starting to creep into your life
- On top of long hours, you’re even working overtime
- Your eyes are sore and your body’s aching
- Relationships with your children, spouse, or friends seem to be falling apart
If you see yourself, or someone you care about exhibiting any of these signs, it may be time to take a vacation.