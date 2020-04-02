Signs You're Mentally Exhausted

With all the news and time being spent cooped up inside our homes, you may be feeling emotionally drained. Here are some signs that you are:

Constant fatigue - The constant sense of tiredness that can't be remedied by a couple of good night's sleep.

Insomnia - The inability to sleep through the night, or even fall asleep at all.

Physical symptoms of illness - Nausea, headache, heart palpitations are all signs you're stressed out.

Irritability or anger - You may be easily angered or upset by things that don't normally bother you.

Lack of motivation - No inspiration to do anything other than sit and stare into space.

Hopelessness - This closely follows being unmotivated. You feel as if things aren't going to improve.

Once hopelessness sets in, you may feel so trapped in the situation that you’ll resign yourself to this fate forever, and therefore remain in a state of depletion indefinitely, or consider taking drastic measures in order to stop it.

Mental health experts warn that you need to get help if you’re at this point. Without doing so, you may reach a point of despair that you'll never be able to return from on your own.