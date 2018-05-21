Some Manicures Could Cause Skin Cancer

You're probably not concerned with contracting skin cancer when you go to get your nails done. But perhaps you should be.

20-year-old Karolina Jasko, who will be competing in the Miss USA Pageant tonight, knows first-hand just how possible it is to get melanoma at the salon. Two years ago, after a visit to het local nail parlor, she noticed a black vertical line on her fingernail. After visiting her doctor, she discovered it was melanoma. "The

doctor said I most likely got it from getting my nails done from the nail salon from getting acrylics from the light,” she said.

Dr. Carolyn Jacob, who is the director of Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, believes Karolina may have been at higher risk because her family has a history of melanoma. However, she thinks it's important for everyone to take precautions when using light boxes during manicures. "Whether indoor tanning, UV lamp, outdoor tanning, all of those can cause aging of the skin and potential for skin cancers,” says Dr. Jacob. She recommends using sunscreen on your hands, and wearing protective gloves that some salons provide.