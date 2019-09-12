Some Students Are Getting Credit For Gym Without One Push-up

No need to fake an illness or injury to get out of gym class at one alternative school. Students at the Alternative Learning Center (ALC) in Dubuque, Iowa, can now receive physical education credit when they help senior citizens or people with disabilities with their landscaping needs. The school itself offers a unique setting for students who have struggled in traditonal junior and senior high schools. Many of them are on the verge of dropping out altogether.

But now they can still get the physical education credit they need to graduate without kicking, dribbling, or catching any balls. In the landscaping program, students as well as folks in the community benefit. It has helped in building relationships, with students even getting invited to social events by those they are working for. The kids do whatever it is the homeowners need done for about two hours a day during the last few weeks of school. Chores generally include raking, pulling weeds, cleaning gutters, trimming shrubs, even tending to chicken coops.

Tim Hitzler, a teacher at the school, says while the students aren't usually too thrilled with the idea at the onset, once they get involved and understand how good it feels to give back, they seem to really enjoy it. Many of the students even continue working for the same people over the summer, once school lets out. Some of the students who have graduated have continued to return to help out.