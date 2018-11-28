Some Of This Year's Most Popular Toys

If you're looking for toys this holiday season, you're probably looking at places like Target, Walmart, J.C. Penney, & Amazon. If you look at how often certain toys appear on those retailers lists, you'll find these to be some of the hottest for 2018. That means, not only is there a good chance the kids on your shopping list want some of these, there's also a strong possibility they'll sell out and you'll have a hard time finding them the closer we get to Christmas.

WowWee Fingerlings HUGS - The animatronic, interactive baby monkeys were popular last year, too. But this year, the must-have model is the larger HUGS version. L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise! - The latest version contains exclusive dolls and accessories, and more than 60 possibilities. Hatchimals - The eggs that hatch animatronic surprise pets have made it onto the toy lists. And in October, Hatchimals announced the newest products, HatchiBabies. furReal critters - Animatronic pets that interact with you when you feed them “treats.” Give them bottles and just watch them move around and make noises in response to various stimuli. Sesame Street Playskool Friends Let's Dance Elmo - A singing and dancing version that is made for toddlers. Elmo has three musical recordings about colors and animals, which he dances to as lights change colors.