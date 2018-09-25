Sonic Sold For $2.3 Billion

Inspire Brands, which owns Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings is adding Sonic to their portfolio. Paying nearly 20% more than the cost of shares during trading on Monday, the company says that they don't plan on making any changes to America's drive-in.

Sonic's sales at locations open at least a year have been declining for the past few quarters. The chain, which has more than 3,600 locations, including Farmington Avenue in Bristol, Buckland Street in Manchester, as well as in Milford and Wallingford, will be operated as an independent brand.

Roark Capital, an Atlanta-based invesment firm, is the majority owner of Inspire. It has also purchased big stakes in Auntie Anne's, Carvel and Jimmy John's. Just last year Inspire paid nearly $3 billion for Buffalo Wild Wings.