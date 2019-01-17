This Space For Rent

A new Russian company has big plans. They want to sell advertising in the night sky. That's right, no more star gazing without seeing a corporate logo in your face. Sounds great, doesn't it? No, I didn't think so either.

The startup is called StartRocket, and they want to use an array of tiny cubesats to create a programmable display in the night sky. Think of it as a giant floating billboard that would be orbiting at an altitude of about 250-300 miles above Earth. The so-called "Orbital Display" could be programmed to display logos to people around the globe, for 6-minute intervals, around 3 or 4 times a day.

According to the company's website, these satellites would each use a collapsible sail that would reflect sunlight to form a single pixel. Because it would be dependent on the Sun, you would only see it at dawn and dusk.