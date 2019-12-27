Spice Up Your Life And Lower Your Risk Of Dying

Researchers in Italy have found that eating chili peppers regularly can cut the risk of death from heart disease and stroke.

Thousands of participants had their eating habits and health status monitored over eight years. What researchers discovered was that the risk of dying from a heart attack was 40% lower among those eating chili peppers at least four times per week. The likelihood of dying from a stroke by the same subjects was cut in half. The results were published this week in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Interestingly, it didn't matter what the person's diet was other than the chili peppers, all subjects saw similar results. The team now plans to investigate the biochemical mechanisms that make chili good for our health.