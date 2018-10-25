Staple Thanksgiving Dish Creator Dies At 92

For many people, their Thanksgiving dinner wouldn't be complete without the green bean casserole. I am not one of those people. Nonetheless, the woman who created the dish loved by many should be recognized for her contribution to one of the greatest meals of the year.

Dorcas Reilly was 92 and passed away at her home in New Jersey from Alzheimer's earler this month. She came up with the classic dish in 1955 when she was a kitchen supervisor at Campbell Soup, where she worked periodically for nearly 40 years. During her time there, she also helped create a tomato soup meatloaf, a tuna noodle casserole and Sloppy Joe-like "souperburgers."

Reilly said she always kept the ingredients for the casserole in her home, just in case someone wanted her to "whip one up." The original recipe card was enshrined in the National Inventors Hall of Fame in Alexandria, Virginia in 2002.