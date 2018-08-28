Star-Studded Musical Lineup For Premiere Week Of Ellen

Starting on Tuesday (Sept. 4th) The Ellen DeGeneres Show will kick off a week of shows featuring some pretty big names in music! The 16th season will begin with Nicki Minaj and according to a press release, promises fans “the ultimate surprise of a lifetime.”

On Wednesday (Sept. 5th) Fleetwood Mac will perform two of their classic songs that are "rarely performed" as the band gets set to embark on their North American tour. It will also be their first television appearance with new band members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

The week of new shows concludes on Friday (Sept. 7th) with Cher! Not only will the icon perform her version of the hit S.O.S. from her forthcoming Abba tribute album, Dancing Queen which is set to be released on September 28th, but she will also sit down for a chat with Ellen.