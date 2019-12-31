Start The New Year By Reflecting On 2019

If you want to get 2020 started off right, you should look back at the year that has passed to see where you made mistakes as well as what you did correctly. Appreciate your accomplishments, and learn from your errors. Some questions to ask yourself during your yearly review include:

What went well for me last year?

What were my accomplishments?

How did I improve my life?

How did I improve my relationships?

What did I remove from my life that is now making me happier?

What do I wish I had taken more time for?

Write down these questions and your responses in a journal, then you can refer back to it in the future. Your answers year over year will be very enlightening. You should ask these types of questions about all the important areas of your life; family, relationships, finances, career, home, etc. These questions will help you appreciate what you accomplished in the previous year, and you can use that information to start the new year off right, and set better goals for the year ahead.