Stephen King Offering His Bangor Home To Would-Be Writers

Wednesday night (10/16), the city council in Bangor, Maine unanimously approved a request by author Stephen King and his wife Tabitha to rezone their home as a non-profit, allowing an archive of King’s work to be on display and giving potential writers the opportunity to use it as a retreat. Those visits will be restricted up to five writers at a time and by appointment only.

The residence at 47 West Broadway has become a kind of tourist destination over the years. Fans like to take pictures in front of the house, a blood-red mansion with an ornate gate boasting all sorts of winged creatures. King and his wife are rarely there. They spend most of their time these days either on the road, in Florida, or another home they own in Oxford County, Maine along the New Hampshire border.

One city councilor told Rolling Stone, “The King Family has been wonderful to the City of Bangor over time and have donated literally millions of dollars to various causes in the community. Preserving his legacy here in Bangor is important for this community.” Click here to see a picture of the home, and the full article.