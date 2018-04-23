Sticking A Pin In A Voodoo Doll Of Your Boss Will Make You Feel Better

229 workers across North America were given the opportunity to create, and stick pins into, a virtual voodoo doll of their bosses. That gave them the ability to release any pent up frustrations they were having in the workplace. As a result, what the researchers from the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University discovered, was those employees experienced a better mood and improved cognition.

The researchers used a program that allows you to stick pins into your boss; virtually, of course, but also lets you burn it with a candle or pinch it with a screwdriver. Your virtual boss even gets sad or upset and cries out in pain (so you might want to keep the volume down on your computer) when inflicted with the abuse. While it may sound a bit violent, researchers noted that it actually reduced the feelings of aggression among the employees. The workers felt lower levels of hostility toward their bosses after sticking pins into the virtual voodoo doll. So, they were actually able to release their anger in a harmless manner.

The participants were given cognitive tests before and after needling their dolls, and all of them performed better afterwards. So not only did it release those negative feelings, it also helped them think more clearly.

You can create your own virtual voodoo doll by clicking here.