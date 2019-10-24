Sting's Rainforest Benefit Concert To Feature Some Big Names

Sting and his wife Trudie Styler have announced the lineup for this year's Rainforest Benefit Concert, and there are some top-notch artists scheduled to perform. This will be the first concert put on by the couple since 2016, and will be held at the Beacon Theater in New York City on December 9th.

The concert will benefit the Rainforest Fund which aims to protect the world’s rainforests and defend the human rights of the indigenous peoples who live there. Performers who have agreed to perform include: Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, James Taylor, Eurythmics, Shaggy, Ricky Martin and H.E.R.

Robert Downey, Jr. will host the concert. Benefit Level tickets start at $1,000 and will go on-sale Friday. Remaining tickets will be available on November 1st via Ticketmaster.